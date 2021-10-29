 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian ruble on track for biggest monthly gain vs US dollar in 2021

29 Oct, 2021 12:34
© Global Look Press / Nikolay Gyngazov
High oil prices and the central bank’s tough monetary policy have paid off for Russia, as the ruble is on track to post its largest monthly gain for the year against the US dollar.

So far in October, the ruble has risen over 3% versus the US currency. The pair have remained on a downward trend, with investors opting to use gains to sell the greenback against the Russian currency, according to analysts at VTB Capital, as quoted by Reuters.

On Friday, the ruble stepped back from the 15-month high of 69.21 it reached against the dollar on Tuesday, and was trading at 70.57, marking a decline of 0.5%. Versus the euro, the ruble slipped 0.4% to a one-week low of 82.34.

The decline comes due to the end of monthly tax payments, which commonly involve converting dollar and euro funds among export-focused businesses that have to meet local liabilities.

At the same time, the Russian currency is being bolstered by high oil prices, with Brent crude – a global benchmark for Russia’s main export – trading up 0.1% at $84.39 per barrel.

Moreover, the Russian central bank has raised the key rate six times this year, and may report another hike as soon as next month, boosting the investment appeal of Russian assets and providing extra support for the national currency.

