Trade turnover between Russia & US jumps nearly 50% since January – customs data

27 Oct, 2021 08:15
© AFP / SPENCER PLATT
Russia has been actively increasing trade with the United States this year, particularly in energy, mineral fertilizers and timber, Ruslan Davydov, First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service, has told RIA Novosti.

“The United States is traditionally one of the five or seven major trading partners of our country. In general, trade is growing due to the increase in the cost of commodities, including energy, metals, timber, grain, and food. All these goods have grown in price,” Davydov explained.

According to the customs service, the volume of trade between Russia and the US surged by 48.7% in January-August, to more than $23 billion. Exports from Russia to the United States amounted to $11.78 billion dollars, up by 70.8%. US exports to Russia accounted for $11.58 billion, an increase of 31.4% year-on-year.

The share of the United States in Russia's total foreign-trade turnover for the reporting period increased to 4.8% from 4.4% a year earlier.

