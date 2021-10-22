Russia’s foreign trade turnover may surpass pre-pandemic level – Federal Customs Service
“Now our trade turnover has already amounted to about $570 billion, as of mid-October. Almost the same as in [all of] 2020,” Ruslan Davydov, first deputy head of the FCS, told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.Also on rt.com Russia’s foreign trade turnover up 12% against pre-pandemic levels
According to the official, in the absence of global shocks, Russia will soon exceed the level of its trade turnover from pre-pandemic 2019.
“Trade turnover will probably be the largest since 2014,” Davydov stated.
He also added that by mid-October his customs department had transferred nearly 5.1 trillion rubles ($72.5 billion) to the country’s budget, with the growth propelled by a favorable situation in the foreign trade market.
“We have a very good growth in import payments. People began to buy more, they began to buy more expensive goods on which a duty is paid,” Davydov explained.Also on rt.com Russia & China trade to reach record levels in 2021 – Russian economy minister
Earlier reports from the FCS said Russia’s foreign trade turnover had grown by 12% this year compared to 2019 and was expected to reach $720 billion by year’s end.
Analysis from statistics agency Eurostat also showed substantial growth in trade turnover between Russia and EU countries. In early September, the agency reported a 25.8% increase in the indicator in the first six months of 2021, which made Russia the EU’s third-largest exporter.
