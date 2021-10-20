 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Eurozone inflation at its highest since 2008 as energy prices continue to rise

20 Oct, 2021 11:39
The euro area annual inflation rate came at 3.4% in September, up from 3% in August, according to data by the statistical office Eurostat. That’s the highest level in 13 years.

Data shows that European Union annual inflation was 3.6% last month, compared with 3.2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 0.3%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.7%), Portugal (1.3%) and Greece (1.9%), Eurostat said. The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia, Lithuania (both 6.4%) and Poland (5.6%).

“In September, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+1.63 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.72 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.57 pp) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.44 pp),” said the report.

