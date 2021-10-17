Russia’s non-resource-based exports will reach historic highs in 2021
"According to Russian Export Center estimates, for the 9 months of 2021, non-resource non-energy exports in nominal terms amounted to around $135 billion, which means an increase of almost 40% compared to 2020," she said.
Nikishina added that in October, the value of these exports will surpass the figure for the whole of 2020 – around $141 billion.
“By the end of the year, the country’s non-resource, non-energy exports will set a new historical record – they may amount to $180 billion,” Nikishina added.
Among the main exports for September, she mentioned rolled steel, fertilizers, wheat, steel, platinoids, lumber, aluminum, fish, copper wire, turbo engines, and polymers.
Nikishina added that the product categories are representative for the year, and “the list of major export commodity items is changing slowly – this is a characteristic feature of all major exporters.”
According to the REC’s press service, gold is excluded from the calculation of non-resource exports.
