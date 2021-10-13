Boom Bust looks at Jamie Dimon’s mood swings toward bitcoin

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon once again attacked the top cryptocurrency this week, calling bitcoin “worthless” and saying he still isn’t buying into the hype surrounding the crypto.

The critical remarks come in contrast to growing crypto interest by mainstream financial institutions, including his own bank. Dimon also said earlier that bitcoin’s price could rise tenfold over the next five years, adding, “But I don’t care.”

Christi Ai looks into the matter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section