Soaring energy prices push Russian ruble to multi-month highs against dollar & euro
The ruble was holding steady against the US dollar at 71.84 on Tuesday morning, not far from the four-month high of 71.5550 reached in the previous session. The currency was unchanged versus the euro, trading at 83.04, close to its strongest level since July 2020, when it hit 82.75.Also on rt.com Energy-rich Russia emerging as favorite investment destination
Meanwhile, Brent crude, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was flat at $83.65 a barrel after topping $84 in the previous session. Higher vaccination rates, which have allowed major economies to reopen after Covid-related lockdowns, keep pushing oil prices higher as the increasing demand meets with limited supplies.
The Russian currency is expected to test the 71.5 level versus the greenback if the oil market rally continues, according to Promsvyazbank analysts, as quoted by Reuters.
The ruble is the only emerging-market currency to appreciate against the US dollar in September, while the currencies of other developing markets fell by up to 5%.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.