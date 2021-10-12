Trillion-dollar platinum coin scheme to save US economy is a fraud – Max Keiser
12 Oct, 2021 11:10
As the US debt pile continues to grow, a number of schemes have emerged in Washington on how to solve the problem. Max Keiser looks at the idea of minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin.
The concept emerged during the US debt-ceiling crisis of 2011, to bypass any necessity for Congress to raise the country’s borrowing limit, through the minting of very high-value platinum coins.
“They conjured up a $1 trillion platinum coin. Apparently, there’s a loophole in the Constitution that allows this fraud to take place, but why not just conjure up a $30 trillion platinum coin and get rid of all the debt,” Max points out.
