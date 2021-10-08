Could cryptocurrency boom affect financial stability of emerging economies? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
8 Oct, 2021 09:15
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that tougher regulation is needed to prevent the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets as it could lead to financial instability there.
Boom Bust talks to Aly Madhavji of the Blockchain Founders Fund about the IMF’s statements on the ‘cryptoization’ of developing economies.
