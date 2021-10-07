Boom Bust analyzes state of global debt, fast approaching a record $300 TRILLION

About $4.8 trillion were added to the global debt pile in the second quarter of this year, pushing the total to a record high of $296 trillion, according to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Governments that poured trillions in monetary and fiscal stimulus support to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic are now more indebted than at any other point in modern history, even surpassing World War II.

Ben Swann and a panel of Boom Bust’s analysts give their perspective on the issue.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section