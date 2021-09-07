Why is El Salvador on course to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world? Keiser Report explains
7 Sep, 2021 11:18
El Salvador on Tuesday officially adopted bitcoin as legal currency, which will work alongside the US dollar. The nation now holds 400 bitcoins, which are worth nearly $21 million at current trading levels.
Max and Stacy discuss what will all of this mean for the country’s economy as a whole.
