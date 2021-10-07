 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Could a trillion-dollar platinum coin save America from its debt crisis? Keiser Report finds out

7 Oct, 2021 11:30
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday it was “utterly essential” for Congress to lift the federal debt limit ahead of the October 18 deadline to avoid default.

Yellen added that she opposes using a loophole in US currency law to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, a former director of the United States Mint, Philip Diehl, told Axios that a trillion-dollar platinum coin could be minted “within hours of the Treasury Secretary’s decision to do so.”

Max and Stacy discuss whether such a decision could help Washington cover debts and prevent default.

