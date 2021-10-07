Could a trillion-dollar platinum coin save America from its debt crisis? Keiser Report finds out
7 Oct, 2021 11:30
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday it was “utterly essential” for Congress to lift the federal debt limit ahead of the October 18 deadline to avoid default.
Yellen added that she opposes using a loophole in US currency law to resolve the crisis.
Meanwhile, a former director of the United States Mint, Philip Diehl, told Axios that a trillion-dollar platinum coin could be minted “within hours of the Treasury Secretary’s decision to do so.”
Max and Stacy discuss whether such a decision could help Washington cover debts and prevent default.
