European gas prices soar to record high as Russia awaits EU approval for delivery of supplies via Nord Stream 2 pipeline
The cost of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached above $1,200, or about €100 per megawatt-hour, according to the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) data.
Last week, gas prices exceeded the $1,000 level for the first time in history, and then surged to more than $1,100.Also on rt.com EU inflation jumps to 13-year high in September, driven mainly by surge in energy prices and record-shattering cost of natural gas
European prices for gas are projected to surge higher, as buoyant demand driven by the reopening of EU economies after lockdowns exceeds supply that has been limited since Europe is not the only region reopening after Covid-related isolation.
Moreover, strong demand for the blue fuel in Europe is attributed to the approaching winter season that is expected to be particularly cold, while underground storage facilities across the continent are underfilled.
While increasing demand from households and businesses has coincided with pandemic-related underinvestment in global drilling, Brussels continues to delay the launch of gas supplies from Russia via the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The EU certification process is expected to drag on into next year.
