Two top US central bankers resign after reports of controversial investment trades
Robert Kaplan of Dallas followed Eric Rosengren of Boston in announcing an early retirement on Monday. Both executives are 64, a year short of the mandatory retirement age at the Fed.
Rosengren said he would retire on Thursday, rather than in July 2022, citing health reasons – an upcoming kidney transplant to help him deal with a chronic condition, specifically. Kaplan will also retire effective October 8, because “the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction” to the “vital” work of deliberating future monetary policy at “a critical point in our economic recovery,” he said.Also on rt.com Will the US government default on its huge debt or simply print more money? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
The early retirements come following last week’s disclosures that Kaplan traded stocks of Amazon, Facebook and Johnson & Johnson – among others – in 2020, even while the Fed’s measures to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic boosted their profits and shares. Rosengren, meanwhile, invested in real estate trusts that dealt with mortgage-backed bonds the Fed was buying up to influence borrowing rates.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said the trades were technically legal under existing rules, but vowed to tighten ethics regulations in order to ensure the credibility of the Federal Reserve, the quasi-private institution that functions as the de facto central bank of the US.
The Fed has 12 regional banks and their presidents serve on the Federal Open Market Committee, with a rotating vote every three years. Rosengren was scheduled to be a voting member of the FOMC in 2022.
Today, something very rare happened: 2 Federal Reserve leaders "retired" early.This happened largely b/c @michaelsderby of the WSJ put a big spotlight on the personal trades the Dallas and Boston Fed presidents did in 2020. Other stories soon followed.Journalism matters. pic.twitter.com/P35Ek6oIWn— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 27, 2021
Journalists hastened to claim credit for the highly unusual departure of two regional bank chairs, with a Washington Post economics correspondent citing the work of her colleague at the Wall Street Journal as key to this turn of events.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.