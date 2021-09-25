FBI allegedly had key to decrypt recent US ransomware attacks. So, why was it so slow to use it? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
25 Sep, 2021 14:54
A major allegation was made against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this week concerning the massive ransomware attacks that plagued the US this summer.
The agency reportedly obtained the digital key to decrypt malware on the computers of hundreds of businesses and institutions, but refused to use it for at least three weeks.
RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Shipley, President of Dark Intel, to gain some expert insight into both the allegations and the wave of ransomware attacks hitting the nation.
