 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

FBI allegedly had key to decrypt recent US ransomware attacks. So, why was it so slow to use it? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

25 Sep, 2021 14:54
Get short URL
FBI allegedly had key to decrypt recent US ransomware attacks. So, why was it so slow to use it? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
© Getty Images / domoyega
A major allegation was made against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this week concerning the massive ransomware attacks that plagued the US this summer.

The agency reportedly obtained the digital key to decrypt malware on the computers of hundreds of businesses and institutions, but refused to use it for at least three weeks.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Shipley, President of Dark Intel, to gain some expert insight into both the allegations and the wave of ransomware attacks hitting the nation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies