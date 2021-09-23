 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust asks if cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis

23 Sep, 2021 10:00
© Getty Images
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is expected to propose a federal regulatory framework for crypto to US officials. Coinbase also plans to argue about the definition of what a security is within the United States.

This comes as US regulators seek to crack down on stable coins and are even warning that the entire crypto market is in danger of collapsing the economy in the same way the derivatives market did back in 2008. Ben Swann and Christy Ai look into the matter.

