RT’s Boom Bust asks if cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is expected to propose a federal regulatory framework for crypto to US officials. Coinbase also plans to argue about the definition of what a security is within the United States.

This comes as US regulators seek to crack down on stable coins and are even warning that the entire crypto market is in danger of collapsing the economy in the same way the derivatives market did back in 2008. Ben Swann and Christy Ai look into the matter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section