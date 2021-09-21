RT’s Keiser Report looks at bitcoin as the driver of ‘peaceful revolution’ fighting monetary terror
21 Sep, 2021 13:25
While the traditional fiat money system allows fat cats to take control of people’s lives, monetizing energy and politics, bitcoin is a game changer that could end this monopoly.
Max Keiser discusses the looming collapse of the fiat world in his interview with Pierre Noizat, CEO and founder of Paymium.com, Europe’s longest-running bitcoin exchange.
