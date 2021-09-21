What is a bigger threat to global markets, cryptocurrencies or heavily indebted companies? Boom Bust explores
21 Sep, 2021 11:05
The debt fallout from China’s major real estate developer Evergrande hit global equity markets this week, spilling over into the cryptocurrency sector.
Boom Bust’s Ben Swann analyzes the situation as bitcoin’s hedge status comes into question.
