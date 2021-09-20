 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Asia-Pacific stock markets sink on concerns around Evergrande bankruptcy

20 Sep, 2021 07:30
Get short URL
Asia-Pacific stock markets sink on concerns around Evergrande bankruptcy
Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China, September 14, 2020. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu
Major stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) are mostly declining on Monday on fears around Chinese property developer Evergrande’s looming bankruptcy.

As of 5am GMT, the Chinese Hang Seng Index dropped 3.23% on the Hong Kong stock exchange, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.91%, with shares of major miners declining the most, trading data shows.

Also on rt.com China’s cash-strapped developer Evergrande starts repaying wealth product investors with property

The Hang Seng Properties index plunged 7% to a 52-week low, while shares of insurers listed in Hong Kong also fell, with AIA dropping about 5.2% and Ping An Insurance losing 7.43%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.63%. Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday due to public holidays.

The downward market trend comes as investors assess the financial position of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group, whose debt of $300 billion could lead to the company’s bankruptcy.

Also on rt.com Evergrande execs redeemed investment products ahead of looming bankruptcy

The company’s shares in Hong Kong on Monday were down nearly 15%. The company is expected to default later this week. Markets will be affected by whether Evergrande is restructured or completely shut down, according to UBS analysts quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies