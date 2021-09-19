 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

German toy factory reveals teddy bear dedicated to Angela Merkel ahead of her resignation

19 Sep, 2021 15:13
Get short URL
German toy factory reveals teddy bear dedicated to Angela Merkel ahead of her resignation
© Facebook / HERMANN-Spielwaren GmbH
A German toy manufacturer has introduced a teddy bear created in tribute to Angela Merkel’s time in office as the chancellor steps down at the end of this year after serving 16 years as the head of Germany’s government.

Hermann-Spielwaren, located in the Bavarian city of Coburg, revealed the 40-centimeter tall toy bearing a certain resemblance to the chancellor.

RT
©  hermann.de

The teddy bear is sporting a hairstyle similar to Frau Merkel, while the paws can be folded to replicate the legendary hand gesture known as the ‘Merkel rhombus’.

RT
©  hermann.de

“We try to express moments of contemporary history in teddy bears as a form of art,” said Martin Hermann, the managing director of one of the world’s oldest still-existing teddy bear factories, as quoted by Germany's Bild newspaper.

RT
©  hermann.de

Among the other outstanding figures who have appeared as teddy bears are former US President Barack Obama, former Chancellor of Germany Helmut Schmidt and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

RT
©  hermann.de

The 101-year-old family enterprise will produce 500 limited-edition Merkel teddy bears, priced at €189 with the 16th one to be sent to Merkel as a reference to the number of years she spent at the helm of Germany.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies