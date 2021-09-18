 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured after car rams into restaurant terrace in France’s Fontainebleau
When and how does the US government plan to regulate the world of crypto? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

18 Sep, 2021 15:09
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler assured the Senate that the regulator is working overtime to create a set of rules to take control of the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

Democrats and Republicans are united in their stance that the government needs to act in order to protect investors.

Boom Bust co-host Christy Ai is joined by Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute to explore when and how the US government plans to regulate the world of crypto.

