When and how does the US government plan to regulate the world of crypto? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler assured the Senate that the regulator is working overtime to create a set of rules to take control of the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

Democrats and Republicans are united in their stance that the government needs to act in order to protect investors.

Boom Bust co-host Christy Ai is joined by Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute to explore when and how the US government plans to regulate the world of crypto.

