Keiser Report explores economic fallout in Sri Lanka as country grapples with food emergency

16 Sep, 2021 10:30
A security personnel stands guard as people queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo as Sri Lanka began imposing price controls on essential food from September 3 © AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA
Deprived of tourism dollars, Sri Lanka’s forex reserves plummeted from $7.5 billion in November 2019, when the government took office, to $2.8 billion at the end of July. Food staples in the country are also running low.

Max and Stacy discuss the reasons for the crisis and possible solutions to address it.

