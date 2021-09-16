Keiser Report explores economic fallout in Sri Lanka as country grapples with food emergency
16 Sep, 2021 10:30
Deprived of tourism dollars, Sri Lanka’s forex reserves plummeted from $7.5 billion in November 2019, when the government took office, to $2.8 billion at the end of July. Food staples in the country are also running low.
Max and Stacy discuss the reasons for the crisis and possible solutions to address it.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.