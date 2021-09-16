China cuts oil imports & ramps up purchases of natural gas
From January to August, China imported 346.36 million tons of oil, which is 5.7% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the country increased the volume of natural gas imports by 22.2%, to 79.31 million tons.Also on rt.com China buys less Saudi crude as it slams the brakes on oil imports
As specified in the document, in August alone, China purchased 44.53 million tons of crude (down 6.2% year on year) and 10.44 million tons of gas (up 11.5%).
Meanwhile, domestic oil production over the past eight months increased by 2.4%, amounting to 133.22 million tons. Domestic refining was also up by 7.4% to 470.79 million tons.
According to the report, China’s energy companies produced 136.1 billion cubic meters of gas in the reporting period (an increase of 10.8%). Over the past month alone, the country’s gas production increase amounted to 15.9 billion cubic meters, which is 15.5% higher than before the pandemic in August 2019.Also on rt.com China’s refinery crackdown leaves oil tankers with nowhere to go
Previously, China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low after state-backed refiners set out to increase output after returning from maintenance. However, independent refineries slowed their restocking due to official probes into trading and taxes.
Beijing has been carrying out investigations since April regarding illegal trading of import quotas, in part to lower a fuel surplus that has been hard on state-owned refiners’ profits.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.