 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Is inflationary pressure cooling off in the United States? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

15 Sep, 2021 14:04
Get short URL
Is inflationary pressure cooling off in the United States? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
© AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
The increase in US consumer prices eased in August, according to the Labor Department. Despite the positive data, the country is still facing its highest rate of inflation in 13 years.

Rachel Blevins and Brent Jabbour talk to Dean John Quelch of the Miami Herbert Business School about the latest figures to find out whether the inflation rate could reach the Federal Reserve’s traditional 2% annual target.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies