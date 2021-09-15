Is inflationary pressure cooling off in the United States? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
15 Sep, 2021 14:04
The increase in US consumer prices eased in August, according to the Labor Department. Despite the positive data, the country is still facing its highest rate of inflation in 13 years.
Rachel Blevins and Brent Jabbour talk to Dean John Quelch of the Miami Herbert Business School about the latest figures to find out whether the inflation rate could reach the Federal Reserve’s traditional 2% annual target.
