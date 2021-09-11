Will Biden-Xi talks help Washington turn current conflict with Beijing into competition? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
11 Sep, 2021 14:32
On Friday, US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since February. The talks marked the second call between the leaders since Biden took office in January.
As tensions between the world’s two largest economies are simmering, RT’s Boom Bust wonders whether the US administration is able to honor Biden’s pledge to bring diplomacy back.
