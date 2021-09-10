Australian banking major NAB changes name to JAB to promote Covid-19 vaccination

National Australia Bank or NAB has announced plans to undergo a radical logo change as part of a marketing campaign aimed at boosting rates of vaccination against Covid-19 across the country.

On Friday, one of the country’s four lenders will temporarily change its name and logo from NAB to JAB. The new brand will reportedly remain in place until December, and is expected to encourage more Australians to get the jab.

Also on rt.com Victoria premier extends statewide lockdown, again, as Aussie police granted power to covertly HACK citizens’ phones & alter data

The country’s coronavirus vaccine rollout began in late February. Over 40% of the country’s population has been fully immunized so far.

The bank has been actively advocating vaccination against coronavirus. In August, NAB announced it was working with the Department of Health and its regular flu-vaccine provider to inoculate its employees at work.

The latest move comes after the bank’s chief executive, Ross McEwan, called for vaccine passports that represented a ticket out of lockdowns.

Also on rt.com Caitlin Johnstone: Australia’s not a free country. State surveillance and autocracy are rife because we have no bill of rights

“European countries have provided this by implementing a vaccine pass, which gives people freedom to attend restaurants, sporting events, major concerts and domestic travel,” McEwan said, speaking to the House Standing Committee on Economics.

Australia is currently struggling with a third wave of infections, with the Delta outbreak forcing the country’s authorities to ditch their zero-Covid strategy in favor of preventing infections. The current goal is to start easing tough restrictions after a larger percentage of the population receive double-dose vaccinations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section