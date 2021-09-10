Australian banking major NAB changes name to JAB to promote Covid-19 vaccination
On Friday, one of the country’s four lenders will temporarily change its name and logo from NAB to JAB. The new brand will reportedly remain in place until December, and is expected to encourage more Australians to get the jab.Also on rt.com Victoria premier extends statewide lockdown, again, as Aussie police granted power to covertly HACK citizens’ phones & alter data
The country’s coronavirus vaccine rollout began in late February. Over 40% of the country’s population has been fully immunized so far.
The bank has been actively advocating vaccination against coronavirus. In August, NAB announced it was working with the Department of Health and its regular flu-vaccine provider to inoculate its employees at work.
The latest move comes after the bank’s chief executive, Ross McEwan, called for vaccine passports that represented a ticket out of lockdowns.Also on rt.com Caitlin Johnstone: Australia’s not a free country. State surveillance and autocracy are rife because we have no bill of rights
“European countries have provided this by implementing a vaccine pass, which gives people freedom to attend restaurants, sporting events, major concerts and domestic travel,” McEwan said, speaking to the House Standing Committee on Economics.
Australia is currently struggling with a third wave of infections, with the Delta outbreak forcing the country’s authorities to ditch their zero-Covid strategy in favor of preventing infections. The current goal is to start easing tough restrictions after a larger percentage of the population receive double-dose vaccinations.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.