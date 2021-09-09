Google facing another EU antitrust probe over market dominance – reports
The EC said on Wednesday that the market dominance of Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant has triggered concerns of potential anti-competitive practices.
Scoop: Google under renewed EU antitrust investigation, this time over possibly forcing device manufacturers to use Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on Android devices. More for subscribers on https://t.co/CxDjq1eVy4, via @nicholashirst_— Sam Wilkin (@MrSamWilkin) September 9, 2021
“We saw indications of some practices that we know too well may lead to tipping and to the emergence of gatekeepers,” said EC Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. “And from the preliminary results published today, it appears that our concerns are shared by many players,” she told reporters.
The statements from the EC follow a year-long inquiry into voice assistants and other internet-connected devices, and responses from more than 200 companies. Vestager said it was too early to say if the inquiry would lead to cases against companies. That will be decided after a 12-week-long public consultation ending September 1, with a final report due in the first half of 2022.Also on rt.com Google promises to stop spying on users, saying 3rd-party for-profit tracking model to be phased out
Google is already facing hefty fines from the European regulator, which had said the US tech giant has used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals – an anti-competitive practice – since 2011.
