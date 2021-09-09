 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Around 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul in first large-scale departure since US ends troop withdrawal
HomeBusiness News

Google facing another EU antitrust probe over market dominance – reports

9 Sep, 2021 12:58
Get short URL
Google facing another EU antitrust probe over market dominance – reports
© AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
According to an MLex reporter’s tweet on Thursday, the European Commission (EC) is to investigate whether Google forced device manufacturers to install Google Assistant as the default voice software on Android devices.

The EC said on Wednesday that the market dominance of Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant has triggered concerns of potential anti-competitive practices.

“We saw indications of some practices that we know too well may lead to tipping and to the emergence of gatekeepers,” said EC Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. “And from the preliminary results published today, it appears that our concerns are shared by many players,” she told reporters.

The statements from the EC follow a year-long inquiry into voice assistants and other internet-connected devices, and responses from more than 200 companies. Vestager said it was too early to say if the inquiry would lead to cases against companies. That will be decided after a 12-week-long public consultation ending September 1, with a final report due in the first half of 2022.

Also on rt.com Google promises to stop spying on users, saying 3rd-party for-profit tracking model to be phased out

Google is already facing hefty fines from the European regulator, which had said the US tech giant has used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals – an anti-competitive practice – since 2011.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies