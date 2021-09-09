RT’s Keiser Report looks at wealth disparity in US, where the richest are the biggest tax evaders
9 Sep, 2021 10:46
A new report by the US Treasury Department showed that the top 1% of American earners dodge about $163 billion in taxes every year, which makes them the biggest evaders by far.
Max and Stacy discuss why the rich are getting richer and why all of this could eventually lead to the collapse of US society.
