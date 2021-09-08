Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador’s world-first adoption gets off to bumpy start
The price of bitcoin dropped as much as 16% to around $43,100 after breaking through $52,000 late Monday. The cryptocurrency has managed to rebound since then, and was last down over 13% to trade at $45,512.
The fall has been attributed to a technological glitch that forced El Salvador’s government to take the country’s new digital wallet Chivo offline while it boosted server capacity.Also on rt.com Why is El Salvador on course to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world? Keiser Report explains
“We have disconnected it while increasing capacity of the image capture servers. The installation problems that some people had were for that reason,” President Nayib Bukele tweeted, commenting on the setback.
Meanwhile, a group of protesters rallying against the new bitcoin law took to the streets of the capital San Salvador. The activists were reportedly marching against the move due to lack of knowledge about the cryptocurrency and how the new bitcoin law will be implemented.
El Salvador sent shock waves through the crypto and wider world earlier this year after President Bukele announced plans to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been used in the country since 2001.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.