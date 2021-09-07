Russia’s Crimea looks to African markets for agricultural trade
“We consider the countries of the African continent as a promising direction for the sale of agricultural products, in particular wheat,” Crimean Agriculture Minister Andrey Ryumshin told TASS.Also on rt.com Russia’s agricultural exports soar as shipments to Europe & S. Korea see wild surge
The official said the prospect of supplying products to Crimea from a number of African countries is currently being discussed. Ryumshin believes that the cooperation will be mutually beneficial. According to the minister, the region exported 94,000 tons of grain crops to Egypt last year, along with 5,020 tons to Nigeria, and 53,030 tons to Libya.
“We are open to cooperation with other African countries,” the official stated.
He added that grain exports in 2021 will depend on the gross grain harvest in Crimea and the price situation for products in foreign markets.Also on rt.com Putin launches new investment projects in Russia’s Far East
The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in August that the region had processed 1.5 million tons of grain, which is 48% more than in 2020. The yield of grain crops this year has exceeded last year’s by 37%. More than 561,000 hectares of grain crops were harvested, which is 5% more compared to 2021.
In 2020, Crimea harvested a total of one million tons of grain crops, exceeding the region’s demand by 70%.
