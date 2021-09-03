China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation between Belt and Road Initiative & Eurasian Economic Union
“We need to redouble our efforts to advance mutually-beneficial cooperation, including collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union,” the Chinese leader said on Friday in a video message to participants of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session.
The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the ‘New Silk Road’, announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to boost connectivity and cooperation between East Asia, Europe, and East Africa. It is expected to significantly expand global trade, cutting trading costs in half for the countries involved.Also on rt.com China to use Eastern Economic Forum as opportunity to boost cooperation with Russia’s Far East
The Chinese leader highlighted the necessity “to support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly tackle global climate change, and promote social and economic development in the region.”
“We need to form synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability,” Xi said, adding that all parties need to narrow differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchanges.
He also called for comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, as well as working for a “harmonious and tranquil” world.
The sixth Eastern Economic Forum started on September 2 in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East. The agenda of the three-day event focuses on the theme ‘Opportunities for the Far East in a World Under Transformation’.
