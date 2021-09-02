 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia considering joint cooperation with South Korea & Japan in hydrogen transport projects

2 Sep, 2021 10:38
Russia considering joint cooperation with South Korea & Japan in hydrogen transport projects
© Sputnik / Aleksey Mayshev
Russia and South Korea are considering joint projects to develop hydrogen transport, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov. Similar plans are also under discussion with Japan.

“Projects on hydrogen transport with South Korea are currently under consideration. Of course, they are interested as we have rich natural resources,” the Russian official said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Yevtukhov, negotiations on hydrogen transport plans with Japan are currently underway, and may lead to a mutually beneficial deal.

Earlier, Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov signed a cooperation agreement after an online meeting during the economic forum that kicked off on Thursday in Russia’s Vladivostok.

Yevtukhov added that the Russian Far East has good prospects on participating in hydrogen projects due to the region’s resource base.

