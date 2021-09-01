 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hurricane Ida may cause $18 billion in insured losses, industry experts say

1 Sep, 2021 13:42
© Reuters / Adrees Latif
The damage caused by powerful storm surges triggered by Hurricane Ida is expected to amount to about $18 billion in insurance payments in the US and the Caribbean, according to catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & Co.

The figure is close to the lower end of early calculations revealed by insurance experts while the cyclone was still roaring earlier this week, and represents the first estimate from one of the majors in the risk-modeling sector.

According to the firm, some $40 million worth of the insured loss would be in the Caribbean and the rest from wind and storm surge losses in the United States.

Making landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane on Sunday, Ida brought howling 150mph winds, lashing rain, and up to 16 feet of water surging onto the Gulf Coast and up into New Orleans and beyond. 

According to the earlier estimates, insurers were expected to take a hit of up to $30 billion in claims from Hurricane Ida. Moreover, the losses will reportedly surge due to the growing costs of lumber and labor amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The experts highlight that the wide-ranging estimates are still projected to be far less than the $87 billion in claims from Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

The forecast covers damage to privately insured residential, commercial, as well as industrial properties and automobiles, excluding boats, offshore properties or losses that come under the US National Flood Insurance Program.

