 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Yandex shares surge to record high on news it bought out Uber’s share of food-delivery & self-driving venture

1 Sep, 2021 12:38
Get short URL
Yandex shares surge to record high on news it bought out Uber’s share of food-delivery & self-driving venture
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor
Shares of Russian technology giant Yandex soared to new heights on Wednesday, extending the gains of around 5% recorded in the previous session after the firm said it would buy Uber out of several joint businesses.

Yandex stocks soared to $77.6 per share in early trading hours on the Moscow Exchange, marking a record high. The company’s market value has nearly doubled over the past year and amounts to nearly $25 billion.

Last year, Yandex stock price renewed record highs on several occasions. The latest jump comes as the company said it was buying out Uber’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses. Besides, the tech giant reportedly has an option to purchase the remaining interest in the Yandex-Uber joint venture in a deal that could reach $3 billion.

Also on rt.com US tech giant Uber bought out in Russia by homegrown Yandex, handing over keys to self-driving cars & food delivery business

The deal will bring the Moscow-based corporation 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, along with a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones in a $1 billion cash deal. Moreover, the firm will get an option to acquire the remainder of Uber’s ride-hailing and car-sharing business.

Yandex and Uber closed the deal on the merger of Yandex.Taxi with the Uber ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries back in 2018. Since then, the venture has expanded into other businesses, such as food delivery and autonomous vehicles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies