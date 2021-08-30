‘Global plantation of slavelandia’: RT’s Keiser Report looks at fat cats getting fatter by tying monetary policy to fighting Covid
30 Aug, 2021 08:29
Max Keiser talks to Gerald Celente of Trendsresearch.com about the trend of artificially tying monetary policies to the pandemic, which leads to rising profits for the rich while pushing ordinary people over the verge of poverty.
