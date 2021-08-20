Germany wants to talk to Russia about using Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for hydrogen deliveries

Germany is considering using the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for hydrogen deliveries from Russia in the future as part of the country's clean energy goals and obligations under the EU’s Green Deal, a Bundestag official told TASS.

“I have been thinking a great deal about the notion of using Nord Stream 2 for hydrogen [supplies] in the future,” Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst told the news agency.

Also on rt.com Zero-emissions fable: Blue hydrogen worse for environment than natural gas – study

He noted that Germany is currently searching for partners on hydrogen deliveries across the world, but given the cost and time it takes to deliver hydrogen by sea, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could become a better alternative if it was re-equipped for transporting hydrogen.

“Russia has enormous potential in producing green hydrogen that we will need to carry out energy reform. That is why it would be great to start speaking with Russia about future hydrogen supplies,” the official outlined. He also called Nord Stream 2 a “correct and essential” project for covering Germany’s natural gas needs.

As for the probability of retooling the pipeline to transport hydrogen, Nord Stream 2 AG managing director Matthias Warnig said in a recent interview with Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper that it is indeed possible, and that the pipeline can be made suitable for hydrogen supplies within a decade.

Also on rt.com Europe’s carbon tax could cost Russia nearly $12 billion by 2030

Meanwhile, RBC-Ukraine on Friday reported that Kiev is setting up a working group to neutralize threats that Nord Stream 2 allegedly poses to Ukraine’s national security. The news outlet cited a correspondence signed by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and the head of the president's office Andriy Yermak, which reportedly assigned various Kiev officials to take part in the group.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russia could use Nord Stream 2 to create a supply shortage in the European gas market, which would result in a price hike.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section