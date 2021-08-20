 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia to pump 5.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas through Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2021 – Gazprom

20 Aug, 2021 07:01
Get short URL
Russia to pump 5.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas through Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2021 – Gazprom
Onshore facilities at the Nord Stream 2 gas distribution center in Lubmin, Germany, March 31, 2021. © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
Gas supplies via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may total 5.6 billion cubic meters this year, Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday.

The project was 99% complete as of July, with the pipe-laying barge Fortuna working at the final section. Gas flows via Nord Stream 2 are expected to begin as early as October, and the volumes may well exceed expectations, according to experts.

Also on rt.com European gas prices jump to record highs amid drop in deliveries from Russia

If we assume that in December the pipeline will start loading at 70% of its design capacity, and its filling with gas will occur gradually, Gazprom probably proceeds from the assumption that full-fledged supplies can begin around October,” Fitch rating agency’s senior director on natural resources and commodities Dmitry Marinchenko said Thursday, as cited by TASS.

Deputy head of the Energy Security Fund Aleksey Grivach noted that if supplies via Nord Stream 2 begin in October, the volume of gas deliveries may exceed current expectations.

It cannot be ruled out that Europe will need to launch both [Nord Stream 2] strings by the end of the year,” he added.

Also on rt.com Gazprom raises gas exports to Europe by 30% in 2021

The Nord Stream 2 project consists of two pipelines, capable of delivering a total of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. The first string of the pipeline was completed in June this year.

Following Gazprom’s announcement, gas prices in Europe dropped 9.4% early on Thursday to around $480 per 1,000 cubic meters, TASS reported citing Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) data. However, prices gained by afternoon trading to around $490 per 1,000 cubic meters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies