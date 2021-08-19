Why does Tesla get away with deceptive autopilot claims? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

Two US senators are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla over the company's claims that its vehicles are self-driving, after a number of deadly crashes involving Tesla models using the autopilot function.

Christy Ai and Ben Swann discuss the cult of personality phenomenon of Elon Musk and how it may be the reason why the company has gotten away with making deceptive claims for so long.

