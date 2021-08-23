Iran restarts fuel supplies to Afghanistan after Taliban cuts tariffs on imports

Shipments of gasoline and gasoil from Iran to Afghanistan have been resumed after a request from the Taliban, according to Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union.

“The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying ‘You can continue the exports of petroleum products,’” said Hamid Hosseini, a board member and spokesperson for the Iranian union in Tehran, as quoted by Reuters.

The official added that Iranian traders had been cautious due to security concerns over continued warring tensions as the Taliban seized control over the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The Taliban takeover triggered a nationwide panic among Afghans who opted to drive out of cities in fear of reprisals and a rapid return to a stricter form of Islamic law. The mass exodus evoked a sharp spike in prices for fuel with a ton of gasoline reaching $900.

To curb fuel prices, the new Taliban government asked Tehran to keep borders open for traders. They also cut tariffs on imports of fuel from the Islamic Republic by 70%.

Sales of gasoline and gasoil make up the bulk of Iranian exports to Afghanistan. Over 12 months through May 2021, Iran shipped around 400,000 tons of fuel to the neighboring nation, according to the latest data from PetroView, an Iranian oil and gas research and consultancy platform.

