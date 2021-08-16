Crypto market cap returns to $2-trillion level as bitcoin rallies to three-month high

The rally demonstrated by bitcoin in recent weeks has pushed the value of the entire cryptocurrency market above $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May.

The crypto market cap dropped to $1.19 trillion on July 20, according to CoinMarketCap, showing that the sector has nearly doubled in value in less than a month.

The price of the world’s most popular digital asset, bitcoin, reached $48,126 early Monday, the highest level seen since May 17. It was trading at $47,212, up 2.77% at 08:15 GMT, according to data tracked by CoinDesk.

The recovery followed a heavy selloff recorded in June and July, when bitcoin dropped below $30,000 after setting a record high of more than $64,000 in April.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading higher on Monday, with ether and cardano surging 11% and 53% respectively in the last seven days. Binance Coin gained 14%, ripple 61% and dogecoin 18% over the same period.

Cryptocurrencies have faced a number of headwinds over the summer, including intense regulatory scrutiny in China, where authorities shut down mining operations. Meanwhile, the US Senate passed an infrastructure bill which included a crypto tax to cover some of the expenditures under the program.

