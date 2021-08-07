Putin calls Austria one of Russia’s crucial partners in Europe

Austria is one of Russia’s most important European partners, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“Austrian companies have been successfully working in the Russian market for a long time,” Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Cemix dry-mix plant in Russia’s most populous republic of Bashkortostan.

Cemix is affiliated with Lasselsberger, an Austrian-based manufacturer of raw materials, building materials and ceramic tiles.

The president added that Russia is currently home to more than 1,500 Austrian enterprises.

“Accumulated investments of Austrian businesses in Russia amount to $6 billion, and the influx from Russia to the Austrian economy is just as big,” he said.

According to Putin, a major part of Austrian investment in the country is focused on manufacturing and technology-based sectors, such as machine building, energy and transport.

“We will continue supporting the raising of mutual investments, removing all sorts of barriers,” he said. “This will open up more opportunities for creating new jobs and production facilities, will allow the quick restoration of business ties, and overcome negative implications during the post-pandemic period.”

