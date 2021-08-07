 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin calls Austria one of Russia’s crucial partners in Europe

7 Aug, 2021 12:59
Austria is one of Russia’s most important European partners, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“Austrian companies have been successfully working in the Russian market for a long time,” Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Cemix dry-mix plant in Russia’s most populous republic of Bashkortostan.

Cemix is affiliated with Lasselsberger, an Austrian-based manufacturer of raw materials, building materials and ceramic tiles.

The president added that Russia is currently home to more than 1,500 Austrian enterprises.

“Accumulated investments of Austrian businesses in Russia amount to $6 billion, and the influx from Russia to the Austrian economy is just as big,” he said.

According to Putin, a major part of Austrian investment in the country is focused on manufacturing and technology-based sectors, such as machine building, energy and transport. 

“We will continue supporting the raising of mutual investments, removing all sorts of barriers,” he said. “This will open up more opportunities for creating new jobs and production facilities, will allow the quick restoration of business ties, and overcome negative implications during the post-pandemic period.”

