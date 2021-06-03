Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline serves Austria’s economic interests – Chancellor Kurz

Vienna welcomes Washington’s decision to abandon further sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told TASS.

According to the chancellor, who will speak at the St Petersburg Economic Forum’s plenary session via video link on Friday, the Russian gas project aligns with Vienna's economic interests.

"I am very pleased that the United States no longer threatens companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project with sanctions. We, like Germany, continue to support Nord Stream 2, because it is in our economic interests," Kurz explained.

Also on rt.com Biden says Nord Stream 2 sanctions waived because pipeline nearly done & fighting it now would be ‘counterproductive’ with allies

He also pointed out that the Nord Stream 2 will help to diversify European energy-supply routes, which contributes to "ensuring Europe's energy security."

US President Joe Biden said last month that it is too late to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia and Germany, adding that it would be “counterproductive” to sanction allies over the project as it nears completion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section