China’s Xiaomi beats Samsung & Apple in smartphones sales in June

6 Aug, 2021 10:43
China’s Xiaomi beats Samsung & Apple in smartphones sales in June
Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone is displayed after its launch ceremony in Beijing, China February 20, 2019. © Reuters / Jason Lee
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi grabbed a 17.1% share of the total number of smartphones sold globally in June, with sales surging by 26%, research firm Counterpoint reports.

According to the data, the shares of Samsung and Apple smartphones sold globally were 15.7% and 14.3% respectively. Xiaomi was also the second-largest smartphone maker by shipment in the second quarter of 2021, after Samsung.

The report points out, however, that Xiaomi’s sales’ rise – and Samsung’s decrease – could be a temporary trend, as Samsung’s production was disrupted last month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and the resulting lockdown in Vietnam, which supplies parts for the South Korean smartphone maker. In its second-quarter earnings call, Samsung said it expects production levels to return to normal in the near future.

Xiaomi mostly aims its devices at the mass market by making more affordable smartphones. However, earlier this year it launched two premium-segment smartphones, apparently aiming to rival market heavyweights Samsung and Apple.

