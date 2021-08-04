 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
As US eviction moratorium expires, will millions of Americans be thrown out of their homes? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

4 Aug, 2021 08:50
As US eviction moratorium expires, will millions of Americans be thrown out of their homes? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know
FILE PHOTO: Tenants and housing rights activists protest for a halting of rent payments and mortgage debt, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, US © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson
With the Covid pandemic forcing many out of work, over 11.5 million Americans are behind on rent, that includes 1 in 5 renters with children.

Washington says it has done its job by allocating $46 billion in rental assistance, and it’s up to state and local officials to solve the problem.

However, with less than 10% of that money being spent, RT’s Boom Bust asks if it’s fair to evict those who didn’t get assistance but are behind on their rent, and how to help the property owners who are losing money.

