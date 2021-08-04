As US eviction moratorium expires, will millions of Americans be thrown out of their homes? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

With the Covid pandemic forcing many out of work, over 11.5 million Americans are behind on rent, that includes 1 in 5 renters with children.

Washington says it has done its job by allocating $46 billion in rental assistance, and it’s up to state and local officials to solve the problem.

However, with less than 10% of that money being spent, RT’s Boom Bust asks if it’s fair to evict those who didn’t get assistance but are behind on their rent, and how to help the property owners who are losing money.

