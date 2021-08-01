Will accelerated printing of fiat money result in the 15-minute recession? RT’s Keiser Report takes a look

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert take a look at the statistics showing that the latest recession sustained by the US lasted just two months – the shortest incidence in the American history.

“Recessions are business cycles that make poorly run companies go out of business,” Stacy explains, adding that there also may be a rise in unemployment. “But that would force people to move to where jobs were, and it would reallocate capital and labor in the economy.”

She added that the “accelerated parabolic” printing of fiat money is the element that makes every single little dip in the markets cause a substantial crash on the markets for any sort of intervention.

“If you are trying to reduce volatility in your economy you are trying to create a prison, a slave ship, or America in the 21st century,” Max says, pointing out that only dead fish flow with the current.

