Russian-Iranian trade turnover up 15% this year
“Russian-Iranian trade grew in 2020. It also demonstrates positive dynamics at the beginning of this year: in the first six months of 2021, trade grew by 15%. Exports increased by 16%, while imports from Iran – by 14%,” Rustam Zhiganshin said at an online economic cooperation meeting between the two states.Also on rt.com Iran begins production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 (VIDEO)
According to data published earlier by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the volume of trade between Iran and Russia in 2020 amounted to some $2.22 billion, including $1.42 billion worth of goods exported from Russia to the Islamic Republic. Compared to 2019, the trade between the two countries grew by 39.8% last year.
The EEC earlier reported that Iran is soon to hold talks with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Russia, regarding the creation of a permanent free trade zone. An interim agreement has been in place since 2019, but the countries believe a firm deal would allow them to increase mutual trade volumes.
The current trade turnover between the EAEU and Iran reached $2.9 billion last year, up by 18.5% compared to 2019, with Russia being Iran’s main trade partner (78.6%), while Kazakhstan (11.2%) and Armenia (8.9%) came in second and third, respectively.
