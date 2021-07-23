 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Rostec inks over $3 billion in deals to supply 160+ aircraft at MAKS 2021 Air Show

23 Jul, 2021 14:20
Russian Air Force's Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during an opening of the MAKS 2021 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. © Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva
Russia’s state defense conglomerate Rostec has signed 230 billion rubles ($3.1 billion) worth of contracts for the supply of 161 aircraft during the MAKS 2021 Air Show.

The contracts include 77 aircraft, Rostec, which incorporates Russia’s 14 leading defense industry companies, revealed on Friday.

“The structures of the Rostec state corporation reached agreements to supply 161 aircraft. In particular, UAC will deliver 58 Sukhoi Superjet 100 and 19 regional Il-114-300 airplanes to customers. Russian Helicopters concluded agreements to deliver 84 helicopters, including the Mi-171A3, the Ka-62, the Mi-38, the Mi-8, and Ansat [models],” Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said, as cited by the company’s press service.

The company presented about 500 products at the air show with some 50 newly developed models, including airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, engines and many more.

“The outcome of the air show exceeded our expectations. Our companies inked agreements with partners amounting to 230 billion rubles,” Chemezov stated.

Earlier this week, Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) signed 13 export contracts to deliver Russian-made defense products including airplanes, helicopters, radars, aircraft munitions, armored and motor vehicles for over $1.3 billion.

Among the state-of-the-art developments unveiled by Rostec at MAKS-2021 is Sukhoi’s new single-engine supersonic stealth fighter Checkmate, designed to rival the US F-35, but intended to be superior in quality yet far cheaper.

