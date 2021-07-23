 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boom Bust looks into why Germany will have to pay Ukraine for non-existent gas transit

23 Jul, 2021 09:35
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia © Reuters / Anton Vaganov
Washington and Berlin have reportedly reached a deal regarding the completion of Nord Stream 2, a direct natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

RT’s Boom Bust investigates why the US is meddling in a project between two sovereign nations and pressuring Germany to pay Ukraine for future non-existent gas transit once the pipeline is operational.

