Boom Bust looks into why Germany will have to pay Ukraine for non-existent gas transit
23 Jul, 2021 09:35
Washington and Berlin have reportedly reached a deal regarding the completion of Nord Stream 2, a direct natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
RT’s Boom Bust investigates why the US is meddling in a project between two sovereign nations and pressuring Germany to pay Ukraine for future non-existent gas transit once the pipeline is operational.
