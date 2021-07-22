 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia fines Facebook & Telegram for failing to delete illegal content

22 Jul, 2021 14:25
Traffic police officers wearing protective masks use mobile phones while checking cars on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
A Russian court has slapped Facebook and Telegram with small fines on Thursday after the platforms failed to respond to illegal content claims.

The US social media giant was fined 6 million rubles ($81,000), while the messaging app’s fine was nearly double at 11 million rubles ($150,000).

Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said on Thursday it had fined Facebook for two different administrative offences, while Telegram was fined for three offences. The details of those have not been disclosed.

Neither Facebook nor Telegram immediately responded to requests for comment, Reuters reported. Two similar accusations have been submitted against Twitter, with the court expected to rule on them later on Thursday.

Russia has been increasingly watchful in terms of regulation of social media, with a number of fines issued over the past several months for a variety of content violations. The country’s government has also been urging foreign tech firms to open offices within Russia, as well as to store citizens’ personal data on Russian territory.

Similar steps have been taken by other countries, including China, India and the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently met with representatives of social media firms, warning them of potential fines amounting to 10% of their global revenues if they fail to curb hate and racism content on their platforms.

