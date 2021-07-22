 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

What’s really behind the EU’s latest effort to regulate cryptocurrencies? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

22 Jul, 2021 08:38
Get short URL
What’s really behind the EU’s latest effort to regulate cryptocurrencies? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know
Exchange rates and logos of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Monero are seen on a cryptocurrency ATM in Zurich, Switzerland © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann
The EU has proposed legislation forcing service providers to report cryptocurrency transactions of $1,000 or more. While officials claim the new regulations target illegal activities, the real reason behind them may be taxation.

Crypto analyst Christy Ai tells Boom Bust who’s being targeted by these latest proposals.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies